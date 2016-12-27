Their life has been portrayed in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal movie, running successfully in theatres across India. As the movie pumps up huge numbers in the box office, the likes of Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat are enjoying probably the biggest ever adulation from the media they have received in their life!

Good news is Geeta and Babita will be seen in action soon in real life -- at the Pro Wrestling season 2, starting January 2, 2017. On Tuesday, the trio came together to unveil the logo of the Uttar Pradesh franchisee of Pro Wrestling League season 2, co-incidentally named as UP Dangal.

Geeta and Babita both are a part of the UP side this year. Check the full list of wrestlers drafted ahead of the upcoming season.

Talking straight business, the star sisters revealed their ambitions ahead of the start of the Pro Wrestling League. "We are very happy to be part of the UP team and ready to win the title this time around. I assure that everyone will give nothing less than a 100 percent for the team," Geeta was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I'm looking forward to my match against Sakshi and Marwa. Post my wedding, my husband Pawan has helped me continue training. I'm sure Babita and I will do everything to bring glory to the UP franchisee," she added.

Babita seconded her elder sister. "We sure have been kept occupied but it's not that we have neglected our practice even a bit. We know that if we don't practice then it will severely hurt our chances heading into the PWL. Our essence is wrestling and it'll always remain our foremost priority," she said.