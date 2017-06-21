One of India's biggest sporting heroes, Deepa Malik, winner of the coveted silver medal in the women's shot put F-52 event in Paralympics 2016, was present at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 21) morning to participate in a mass yoga session on the occasion on the International Yoga Day 2017.

The 46-year-old champion athlete has been seen alongside Union sports minister Vijay Goel, urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Deepa, who was confined to a wheelchair in 1999 owing to a spinal tumour that made her paraplegic (paralysed from waist down), is photographed performing yoga poses from her wheelchair.

In case you didn't know, wheelchair yoga is yet another unique form of yoga. It does give out a strong message that even persons with disabilities can perform the ancient healing and spiritual art of India.

Happy #YogaDay2017 to all.. We need to be a healthy nation. I am doig my bit, you must do yours.2gethr v can create awareness @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/qnlz4MLqKc — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) June 20, 2017