Kim Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner has never been too busy to keep her fans updated about herself through social media accounts. In last 24 hours, she uploaded several photos in short and revealing outfits, nearly flaunting her assets.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner shares bikini selfie on Instagram hours after Kylie's sexy posts

While some of the photos were posted on Instagram, others were uploaded on Snapchat. In one of the images, she can be seen wearing a black outfit and a pair of boots, showing a glimpse of her toned legs. It was accompanied with the words, "Iced Coffee alwayssss."

A few hours later, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded another image of her taking a selfie while wearing a white short top. The photo, which garnered over two million likes, nearly flaunted little more than her long legs.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

The Instagram posts were followed by a few snapchat images featuring Kylie in a fishnet inspired pure black dress. Through the slimfit revealing outfit, she displays her incredible curves and ample bust.

Iced Coffee alwayssss A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

While protecting her modesty with a skimpy lingerie set, the television personality did not forget to flaunt her legs. She accessorised the see-through dress, which was consisting of a high-waisted pencil skirt and a halterneck bodysuit, with several diamond rings.

Apart from attracting millions of her followers, Kylie also captured the attention of some paparazzi. She was caught on camera going for a dinner date and looked like a beautiful mermaid caught in a fisherman's net, according to Daily Mail Online.

The revealing photos of the reality star came few days after she posted a sexy mirror selfie in a grey-coloured crop top and matching sweat pants, flaunting her curves. She captioned the image: "Obsessed with my @fashionnova set."