The new year starts with a bang for Kim Kardashian as some pictures on her website revealed that the 36-year-old star was leaning over to make sure every part of her body looks just perfect.

U.S. reality television star Kim Kardashian was seen leaning over a little as her make-up artist and close friend Mario Dedivanovic applied makeup to her intimate areas, the pictures revealed. Check the pictures below.

The make-up pro took the opportunity to share some behind-the-scene pictures at the MTV VMAs on Kim's website (www.kimkardashianwest.com), which shows him paying attention to detail on the TV star's butt.

??? ok last one LOL. You can see all the rest on her app. #MakeupByMario. ? - @steph_shep A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:35am PST

He explained: "Hey guys. I wanted to share some behind-the-scenes pics from one of my favourite looks that we did in 2016."

While sharing some pictures on Instagram, he joked: "Here's a sneak peek of what really goes on before a big red carpet event. When a girl needs her body make up I gotta get to work. Tough job, LOL. xo Mario"

?What really goes on before a red carpet event? I'm sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs on Kim's app. One of my fave looks of the year. #MakeupByMario #kimkardashian A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:54am PST

He captioned one more picture saying, "You thought I only worked on the face? BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario"

You thought I only worked on the face? ? BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Kim Kardashian apparently dazzled on the MTV VMA red carpet, as she wore a vintage Galliano dress.

So, from the next time you swoon over some celeb's beautiful bronze glow, just remember there must be some expert hand putting all the hard effort to make it look ravishing.