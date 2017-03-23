Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian nearly showed off her ample assets while posing for the camera in a plunging short dress.

The green-coloured silk dress worn by the television personality exhibited her impressive cleavage through its deep neckline and flaunted her incredible curves with its figure-hugging feature.

Kim Kardashian's sibling teamed the body-hugging outfit with a pair of beige leather heels and accessorised it with a gold bangle, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings.

Khloe kept her blonde hairs open, letting the waves flow down to the shoulders. She highlighted her bright red lips and smokey eyes with a perfect make-up for the night out. She flashed sultry looks when the camera focused on her and displayed her hourglass figure.

Tristan Thompson's girlfriend made sure to capture the attention of her 64.7 million Instagram followers by uploading two images of herself wearing the skintight gown. The photos have probably been taken during a photoshoot as it features her inside a makeup room and standing near a giant lighting rig.

The images of the reality star are accompanied with the caption "On set" and it garnered over 7,000 comments. Some of her admirers, such as Zoeparkinson, described her as a mermaid while a few others, including Melissa, criticised her for showing off a duck face as she wrote, "I love u so bad u are the best kardashian.. but please stop the duck face."

On set ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tagged her social media post to some of the professionals, including stylist Monica Rose, hairstylist Justine Marjan and make-up artists Kristine Studden and Mary Phillips.

On set with @justinemarjan @1maryphillips @kristinestuddmakeup @monicarosestyle ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

The sultry photos of Khloe came a few hours after she was caught on camera walking out of a studio in Westlake wearing a pure black outfit. Her plunging bodysuit gave a glimpse of her boobs and featured her curves as she hopped into her Rolls Royce.