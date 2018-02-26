Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's investor meeting was no less than a mini carnival, where Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders queued to gain insights and wisdom from the investment guru. By : Aastha Agnihotri February 26, 2018 10:13 IST Scores of Warren Buffett admirers who line hours before Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett's speech.Reuters Guests were allowed to bring their children at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meet.Reuters Commemorative items for sale are on display at the Oriental Trading Company booth.Reuters Last year's event saw cartoons such as Mr Peanut, the mascot of American snack-food company Planters, entertain guests.Reuters Kids having fun at the Berkshire annual shareholder meeting.Reuters The Kraft Heinz booth in the exhibit hall.Reuters RelatedWarren Buffett's annual letter to investors: 15 biggest stock investmentsStocks to watch on Feb. 26: Dr. Reddy's, Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel Post Comment Latest News Warren Buffett's annual letter to investors: 15 biggest stock investments Buy, Sell, Hold: What stocks are analysts tracking on Feb. 26 Stocks to watch on Feb. 26: Dr. Reddy's, Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel