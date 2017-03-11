It's not a surprising act by former Celebrity Big Brother star and Puerto Rican-born American alternative model Cami Li as she has been flaunting her body on social media.

This time around the 30-year-old television host stripped down and posed naked to show off the huge tattoo on her back and butt, but she did not forget to cover her assets with a pineapple emoticon.

The sexy photo of former Celebrity Big Brother star was accompanied with the words, "ITS FINALLY DONE! 30+ hours later & @tonymancia finished this masterpiece. This pic was taken right after, so don't mind the red & black booty. I'll post a healed pic soon! I'm in love, so worth it." It captured the attention of over 12,000 Instagram users.

Unsurprisingly, many of her fans were really impressed with the new artwork on her body and they filled the comment section with affirmative messages. While one of the Instagram user wrote, "that really does look so beautiful!!!! You wear it well," another social media user stated, "Love it!!!!!! Gorgeous!!!!! I'm still trying to find one I want..."

The 30-year-old model even shared a front view of herself on Instagram through a mirror selfie, which she captioned, "Can't wait to see the final pics with the dream team." In the image, she used heart emoticons over her nipples.

Can't wait to see the final pics with the dream team @trickproductions @emilyartistry A post shared by Cami Li (@cami_li) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Shortly, Cami Li shared another photo with her Instagram followers, and it featured her wearing a pure black outfit and flaunting her cleavage. The revealing image was accompanied with the caption, "Because @flawlessvegas is everything."