The decade-long wait is finally over with the inauguration of the newly-built £1-billion Louvre Abu Dhabi museum on Wednesday. The museum, with an enormous metallic-silver canopy over desert sands, will be seen as a place for lovers of art, culture and beauty.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi was officially inaugurated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The opening ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; French President Emmanuel Macron; and Morocco's King Mohammed VI.
Macron praised the museum and called it a "bridge between civilisations." He said on the occasion: "Those who seek to say Islam is the destruction of other religions are liars."
Designed by France's Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, the museum features around 600 artworks and 300 pieces on loan from France, including an 1887 self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh and Leonardo da Vinci's "La Belle Ferronniere." The museum is paying hundreds of millions of dollars for the loaned artworks.
Among the exhibits is a statue of a sphinx dating back to the 6th Century BC, a Koran, a gothic Bible, and a Yemenite Torah, according to reports.
The museum was supposed to open in 2012 but was delayed due to financial issues. The doors of the museum will be opened to the public on November 11. According to reports, the museum is expected to see at least 5,000 visitors in its initial days.
Check out photos of the museum here:
People walk at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 6, 2017.reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum during its inauguration in Abu Dhabi, November 8, 2017.reuters
An image depicting the roof of the new Louvre Abu Dhabi museum is projected on the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, November 8, 2017.reuters
People are seen at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 6, 2017.reuters
People ride a boat as the exterior of the Louvre Abu Dhabi is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 6, 2017.reuters
People view exhibits at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 6, 2017.reuters
Images are projected onto the Louvre Pyramid in Paris at night on November 8, 2017 to mark the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital.ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images
The wife of French president Brigitte Macron (C) looks at an item as she visits the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on November 8, 2017 during its inauguration on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
French Minister of Culture Francoise Nyssen (2L), French President Emmanuel Macron (3L), French architect Jean Nouvel (4L) the wife of Macron (2R) Brigitte look at a piece of art during the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital on November 8, 2017.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (2L), President-Director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez (3L) French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (C-R) look at a piece of art as they visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on November 8, 2017LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
A general view shows part of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel on November 8, 2017 prior to the inauguration of the museum on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital.GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
A general view shows people walking under the dome at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum that was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel during its inauguration on November 8, 2017 on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images