Bollywood celebrities are quite active on social media and they will be seen posting several day-to-day images online. From film's promotions to flaunting their six pack abs, the online posts will communicate their updates every day.

Also read: Take a clear look at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur

The recent photo that was doing the rounds was of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. As much as the celebs, the star kids are too popular on social networking sites. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan's photo went viral.

Take a look at the social media photos of the day here:

Shah Rukh and AbRam went for a night walk on Monday. The superstar shared the picture on Twitter with a caption saying: "a late night walk along the juhu beach...hand in hand...& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure."

a late night walk along the juhu beach…hand in hand…& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure. pic.twitter.com/x8jqCQ0wGY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017

After posting his daughter Misha's adorable photos, daddy Shahid Kapoor has set the temperature soaring with his picture. His "Nawab" look from Rangoon is worth drooling for.

NAWAB. #asoldiersdiaries A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

Another celeb kid has added his name to today's list. He is Ahil, son of Arpita Khan Sharma, who has often made appearances on social media with mamu Salman Khan.

My Lil Valentine ! We celebrate love everyday , the purest form of love one can ever find . Love you Ahil your the bestest ❤️ obsessed mother ! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture of her and her dad. She captioned it as saying: "I may find my prince but my dad will always be my king #happyvalentinesday."

I may find my prince but my dad will always be my king ? #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:55am PST

Riteish Deshmukh shared adorable pictures of him and Genelia. The actor wishes his "Baiko" Happy Valentine's Day with that photo.