Bella Thorne on Wednesday debuted her new gothic look on social media, but her nipple piercing is what seems to have attracted the most attention.

Thorne posted a series of videos on Snapchat that showed her braless in a flesh-coloured top and her nipple piercings were clearly visible through the tight outfit. Interestingly, this is not the first time Thorne has shown her social media followers her nipple rings. A few days back, the actress Snapchatted a wardrobe fitting while on the sets of Assassination Nation, and her nipple rings were clearly seen through her top.

Thorne is currently busy with Assassination Nation, and she has sparked rumours of a romance with her co-star Cody Christian. Last month, she was spotted kissing Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, but weeks later she was seen getting cosy with Christian, hinting that she has already moved on to a new man.

"He loves that she's bisexual, she's fun, and doesn't pressure him for any kind of commitment," a source told Hollywood Life about Parsons and Thorne's relationship. "She's very sexually free, and even encourages him to be with other women."

Thorne has been linked to Tyler Posey, Greg Sulkin, Charlie Puth, and Sam Pepper in the past.

Can't get you outta my head #sundayfunday #weekendvibes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:06pm PST