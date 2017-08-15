Money cannot buy everything but it can surely buy expensive dresses which can make you look like a dream and several celebrities and royals dresses are a proof. Now Getty images have come up with a list of the most expensive dresses in the world which were worn by celebrities and royals and cost millions.

The list includes Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's wedding dress. Diana mesmerised everyone when she danced with actor John Travolta at The White House in 1985 wearing a black Victor Edelstein dress. The iconic black dress was initially sold at an auction in 1997 for £100,000. Later, in 2013, it was sold again and that time it fetched £240,000 ($362,424).

Kate Middleton's wedding dress, which was custom-made by Alexander McQueen's head designer Sarah Burton, was worth a whopping £250,000 ($400,000).

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress from the famous subway scene in The Seven Year Itch movie is the most expensive dress in the world. The ivory pleated William Travilla's dress was sold for $5.6 million at an auction in 2011.

Nicole Kidman wore a chartreuse Haute Couture gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior dress, which changed the course of red carpet fashion, at the 69th annual Academy Awards. The dress is one of the most expensive ones, as she was reportedly paid $2 million to wear it.

Audrey Hepburn's iconic black Givenchy dress from the movie Breakfast At Tiffany's was sold for just under a million dollars at Christie's in New York.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett 2007 Academy Awards Armani Privé dress, which was fully embellished with Swarovski crystals, is worth $200,000. Lupita Nyong'o also stunned everyone when she wore a custom Calvin Klein dress made with over 6,000 pearls at the 2015 Academy Awards. The dress is worth $150,000.

Check out some of the most eye-watering pricey yet glamorous dresses of all time.

Marilyn Monroe - William Travilla's dress ($5.6 million)

Nicole Kidman - by John Galliano for Christian Dior dress ($2 million)

Audrey Hepburn - Givenchy dress ($900,000)

Kate Middleton - Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress ($400,000)

Princess Diana - Victor Edelstein dress ($362,424)

Cate Blanchett - Armani Privé dress ($200,000)

Lupita Nyong'o - Calvin Klein dress ($150,000)