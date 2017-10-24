Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with some of the world and amp;#39;s bestselling fashion titles. Conde Nast International reportedly circulated an email announcing they will no longer work with him. He is renowned for his sexually explicit work and has been accused of sexual harassment in the past. The decision was made 24 hours after a UK paper published an article asking why he was feted by fashionistas in light of the Weinstein scandal.
Photographer Terry Richardson banned from working with best selling titles including Vogue
Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with some of the world and amp;#39;s bestselling fashion titles. Conde Nast International reportedly circulated an email announcing they will no longer work with him. He is renowned for his sexually explicit work and has been accused of sexual harassment in the past. The decision was made 24 hours after a UK paper published an article asking why he was feted by fashionistas in light of the Weinstein scandal.
- October 24, 2017 21:55 IST
-