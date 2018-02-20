Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become one of the favourite star couples in the country. The duo, who rarely showed their love in public, has now made headlines with their passionate kiss' photo.

Virat seems to be missing his wife a lot as he's busy with cricket in South Africa and thus, shared this picture and wrote: "My one and only!". The photo doesn't show it clearly, but it looks like Anushka and Virat are involved in an intimate kiss.

Take a look at the photo here:

My one and only! ♥️?♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST

A few days ago, the couple was in news because of one of their wedding reception videos went viral. In that clip, Virat and Anushka were seen doing a couple dance, which was followed by the lovebirds showing their individual dance moves.

A post shared by _virat_18_lovers (@_virat_18_lovers) on Feb 11, 2018 at 11:02am PST

Anushka, who never spoke about her personal life before marriage, was seen showing off his love for her husband on Instagram stories. When Virat Kohli scored his 34th One-Day International 100 in the 3rd ODI of the series against South Africa in Cape Town, Anushka expressed her joy and admiration for her cricketer hubby on social media.

In return, Virat, too, shared the teaser of Anushka's upcoming movie Pari on Twitter and wrote, "Here's a reminder. This is not a fairy tale. Love it 'with a heart emoticon."

A few days ago, rumours of this newly married couple making an appearance together for the first time on the upcoming season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan grabbed attention.

Later, it was confirmed that Anushka and Virat are not coming together for any show. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a spokesperson of Anushka refuted the news claiming that there was no truth to it. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture."