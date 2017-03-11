British singer and actress Rita Ora has always been known for her daring style statements and she has never been shy about showing off her incredible figure. She did exactly the same while posing for Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino.

The uber sexy photo of the 26-year-old Ora was taken during a fashion party organised by V Magazine. The fashion party was held at Fish Club in Paris and was attended by several high-profile British models.

In the event, Ora looked stunning in a sparkling denim outfit paired with a deep halter-neck top. While heading to the venue, the British singer was caught on camera by the paparazzi flaunting plenty of flesh by casually wearing her denim jacket off the shoulder.

The portrait taken by Mario Testino must have really impressed Ora and she shared the image with her fans on social media platforms. As of now, the post has garnered 192,129 likes on Instagram and many of her admirers described her "Rihanna's white version" and super talented beauty.

When the 62-year-old photographer focused his camera lens on Body On Me singer, she pulled off her denim jacket flaunting her bare back. She accessorised the sexy outfit with a pair of studded earrings and a sparkling diamond tiara.

?? @Mariotestino ❤ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Meanwhile, the I Will Never Let You Down singer has reportedly taken a break from her busy schedule and is hanging out with a group of friends in Paris. "The whole gang looked as though they were having a blast and Rita was in a great mood. She welcomed the attention she got from fans who asked for selfies. Rita treated her friends to their night out and paid the bill for everyone at the end," a source told Mail Online.