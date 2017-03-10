In an attempt to show off her love for son Max, Jennifer Lopez nearly ended up flaunting her cleavage on Instagram. She almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a two piece floral dress, consisting of a bikini top and a pleated long skirt.

Three days after the singer revealed that her nine-year-old son asked her for more quality time, she took some time out of her busy schedule to be with him. She even shared the joy with her fans by posting a photo on Instagram.

The photo is accompanied with the caption "Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE" and it features Lopez sitting under a tree with a bottle of wine and two pieces of bread on her lap. In the Instagram post, the mother of two can be seen covering her cleavage with her left hand as she holds a flower while posing to the camera.

As of now, the image has garnered 616,280 likes and 5,039 comments. While many of her followers praised her and stated that Lopez looks pretty, she also received criticism from a few of the netizens, such as Sandy Vazpa, who wrote, "You look beautiful, however a vast majority of moms do not dress like that for a picnic."

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that Lopez is secretly dating New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. In a recent interview with Trevor Noah during The Daily Show, the singer revealed that she is not in a relationship with Drake. "Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake," she said.