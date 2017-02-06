The makers of Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri have released the trailer of the much-awaited movie. Starring Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, the trailer gives a glimpse of the film that promises to be a mixture of comedy and romance.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh to star in Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan's film

While Anushka is set to haunt till you die laughing, Diljit is seen as a romantic hero-cum-singer in the movie. The trailer tells the story about a modern guy (played by Suraj), who cannot marry until he ties the knot with a tree as he is manglik. Thus, he marries a tree, but then he finds out that he got hitched to a ghost (played by Anushka), who was in that tree. Now, the ghost wants to go back to its place, but is unable to as it has some unfinished business.

Phillauri will revolve around Anushka's character, which seems to be hilarious. Her love interest is played by Punjabi superstar Diljit, who will be seen in a singer's avatar. The chemistry between the two looks adorable.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, the film is directed by Anshai Lal. Slated to be released on March 24, Phillauri is a family entertainment with elements of comedy, drama and romance. The film will be Diljit's second Bollywood movie after Udta Punjab.

Watch the trailer of Phillauri here: