Anushka Sharma's movie Phillauri will hit theatres on Friday, March 24, and prior to the release, a special screening was held for the who's who of Bollywood. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and celebrities alike.

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Rekha, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar were among the celebrities who attended the special screening on Wednesday.

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri is Anushka's second production under Clean State Films after NH10 and has the actress and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Anushka plays the role of a friendly ghost, Shashi. The film is set in Punjab and revolves around the story of an NRI, who is manglik and is forced to marry a tree before his actual wedding. However, things go wrong when he realises that he married a ghost Shashi, who resides in the tree.

Following are the Phillauri movie reviews by Bollywood celebs:

I love Shashi @AnushkaSharma! #Phillauri has a heart of gold :) All my love and best wishes to you and the entire team ✨#1DayToPhillauri — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 22, 2017

