Anushka Sharma's Phillauri has reportedly been made available for free download and online streaming by some illegal websites, just a day after the movie was released in theatres.

Rumour has it that the quality of the copy is good, which means that hundreds of internet users may opt for the pirated version instead of buying expensive tickets, thereby affecting the box office collection.

A lot of effort goes into making a film and although several measures have been taken by the film industry and the department of telecommunications to curb the malpractice, it continues unabated, partly because of the tacit encouragement it gets from people who don't want to spend but still watch the newly-released films.

The makers of Phillauri can, however, take comfort in the fact that many movie buffs would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions on the Internet.

Phillauri made an average business of Rs 4.02 crore at the domestic box office on its first day.

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri features Anushka Sharma in the role of a friendly ghost, Shashi. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in a key role. The story, set in Punjab, revolves around Shashi, who lives in a tree. Things go wrong when an NRI, who is manglik, gets married to the tree, unaware that the ghost resides in it, before his actual wedding.