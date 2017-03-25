Anushka Sharma's second production venture Phillauri opened to a positive response and recorded an average business at the domestic box office on its first day. The film has broken the record of NH10, Anushka's first film as a producer. It, however, failed to beat the opening day record of this year's release OK Jaanu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Amid massive hype and promotion, Phillauri registered an occupancy of 25 percent in around 1,000 screens across the domestic market on Friday, March 24. Despite low occupancy in the morning shows, its business escalated towards the evening shows due to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity.

Phillauri collected Rs 4.02 crore at the domestic market on its opening day. "#Phillauri is best in North, ordinary elsewhere. Fri ₹ 4.02 cr. India biz... Needs SOLID numbers on Sat+Sun to register STRONG wknd total," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Anushka's production venture Phillauri broke the record of NH10, which had collected Rs 3.35 crore on its first day.

Considering the fact that the movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience, it is expected to collect a good figure at the Indian box office over the weekend.

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri features Anushka in the role of a friendly ghost, Shashi. The film is set in Punjab and revolves around the story of an NRI, who is manglik and is forced to marry a tree before his actual wedding. Things go wrong when he realises that he married a ghost Shashi, who lives in the tree.