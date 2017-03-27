Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh are brilliant in Phillauri but the movie has received mixed reactions from the audience. The Anshai Lal movie was expected to see a good business during its first weekend, but the growth was just decent at the box office.

Phillauri features Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The movie earned Rs 4.02 crore on the opening day , while Day 2 collected Rs 5.20 crore. The first weekend's total collection was Rs 15.25 crore as it witnessed a growth of Rs 1 crore on day 3.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Phillauri Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 15.25 cr. India biz."

Phillauri has, however, broken the opening record of Anushka's last production movie, NH10. Amid massive hype and promotion, the movie registered an occupancy of 25 percent in around 1,000 screens across the domestic market on Friday, March 24.

The movie is facing stiff competition from Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The occupancy of Shashank Khaitan's movie is higher than Phillauri's, even after the former released on March 10.