Anushka Sharma is set to appear as a friendly ghost in her upcoming movie Phillauri, produced by the Bollywood actress' production company. The movie also stars Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and its advance booking has begun.

Theatres have opened online service of pre-booking Phillauri's tickets. However, the first day showed decent results as many people may not be aware of it. Also, there are only three to four single screens available on BookMyShow.

While only one theatre in Bengaluru has opened advance booking of Phillauri, It is yet to begin in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have two-three theatres with pre-booking service online.

Slated for release on March 24, Phillauri revolves around Anushka's ghost character, which looks hilarious. It is Anushka's second production under Clean Slate Films' banner after NH 10. The trailer has already given a glimpse of the film that promises to be a mixture of comedy and romance.

The chemistry between Anushka and Diljit looked adorable. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, the film is directed by Anshai Lal and will be Diljit's second Bollywood movie after Udta Punjab.