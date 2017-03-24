Bollywood movie Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh opened to a lukewarm response and is expected to make an average collection at the domestic box office on the first day.

Phillauri is one of the most-hyped Hindi movies of 2017. Anushka Sharma, who has also produced the movie, has heavily promoted the flick. The movie was released in around 1,000 cinema halls across India today, but had poor advance booking for its opening day. Trade experts predicted the film would start on a good note.

But Phillauri debuted to a lackluster response with its average occupancy reaching just 20 percent in the morning shows. The movie witnessed good footfalls in Delhi, Punjab, UP and other northern territories, where Diljit Dosanjh is popular. But the response is very poor in the southern parts and the business is apparently hit by big ticket releases like Katamarayudu and Raajkumara.

The Anshai Lal-directed romantic comedy has garnered positive talk and the word of mouth is expected to boost its business in the evening shows. As per early trends, Phillauri is likely to collect around Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office on the first day in the process to become the seventh biggest Bollywood opener of 2017.

Anushka Sharma has jointly produced Phillauri with Karnesh Sharma and Fox Star Studios. The producers have reportedly shelled out Rs 20 crore for the production and promotions. The movie has fetched Rs 12 crore from the sale of satellite and music rights.