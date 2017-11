Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte crooned a hit Filipino love song at a dinner gala in Manila ahead of an annual summit on 12 November, taking the microphone to sing Ikaw (You), in a duet with local pop diva Pilita Corrales. The United States and its former colony, the Philippines, have been strategic allies since World War Two. But their relations have been strained by anti-U.S. outbursts from Duterte and his enthusiasm for better ties with Russia and China.