At least 10 people were killed and 20 others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Hilongos, central Philippines, while watching a boxing match late on Wednesday night, according to police and other officials.

The match was organised as part of the celebrations that marked the patron saint festivities in the city. While some of the wounded people were rushed to various hospitals, others received treatment for their injuries and went home, the provincial police spokesperson senior inspector Jenyzen Enciso said.

After inspecting the spot of the incident, police found an 81 mm mortar cartridge and a cellphone, which was possibly used to detonate the two homemade bombs, the inspector said.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that an investigation has been launched into the attack.

"As of the moment, initial but unofficial news feed state that there were no (intelligence) reports of bomb threats, nor has anybody claimed responsibility for the bombing," Abella told the local media.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet and the investigators are trying to identify the perpetrators. The victims of the attack include around 10 children between the age of 7 and 15.

Philippines has been facing frequent attacks in the southern region from Islamist militants and the country has been placed on on and off alerts. Reports state that Abu Sayyaf gunmen and armed sympathisers of ISIS have also targeted the capital, Manila, and other urban centres in the past in the country.

An unidentified group had thrown a grenade at a police car parked outside a church in Midsayap city on April 24, which killed at least 13 people.