Philippines iconic jeepneys to be replaced with eco-friendly models
Electric shuttles will soon replace Manilas iconic jeepneys, as one of the citys main forms of public transport. The diesel-powered jeepney is the Philippines most popular and inexpensive mode of public transport. But the jeepney has also been contributing significantly to air and noise pollution.
- October 25, 2017 17:04 IST
