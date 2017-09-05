Workers buried 28 bodies of civilians and suspected rebels on 5 August. It is thought more than 800 people have killed in the conflict, which started in May when Islamist militants occupied a large part of Marawi.
Philippines government conducts mass burials as deadly Marawi siege continues
- September 5, 2017 14:46 IST
