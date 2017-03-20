Philippines: Duterte says Donald Trump praised his war on drugs

Philippines: Duterte says Donald Trump praised his war on drugs Close
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday (19 March) that Donald Trump had praised his bloody war on drugs soon after he was elected as president. The firebrand leader added that he is ready to work with the Trump administration and promised Washington he would ‘give all’ cooperation to the US, apart from forming a military alliance.
loading image
IBT TV
Trump appears to refuse handshake with Angela Merkel
Most popular