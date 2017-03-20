- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Philippines: Duterte says Donald Trump praised his war on drugs
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday (19 March) that Donald Trump had praised his bloody war on drugs soon after he was elected as president. The firebrand leader added that he is ready to work with the Trump administration and promised Washington he would ‘give all’ cooperation to the US, apart from forming a military alliance.
Most popular