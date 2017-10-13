Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at the European Union on 12 October after some of its lawmakers warned Manila it could lose its UN membership over his war on drugs. The firebrand leader has also ordered all the EU diplomats to leave his country within 24 hours over their criticism of his bloody campaign.
Philippines Duterte lashes out at EU on UN expulsion threat
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at the European Union on 12 October after some of its lawmakers warned Manila it could lose its UN membership over his war on drugs. The firebrand leader has also ordered all the EU diplomats to leave his country within 24 hours over their criticism of his bloody campaign.
- October 13, 2017 12:24 IST
-