Huge crowds gathered outside Zarks Burgers branches across the Philippines on 28 August, try and profit from a special offer in which a burger could be purchased at less than 10 percent of its normal price, leading to chaotic scenes. The promotion gave the first 80 customers the chance to buy a burger for 8 pesos, or about 15 US cents.
Philippines crowd riots over bargain burgers
- August 29, 2017 17:02 IST
