- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
-
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Philippines army finds body of German hostage Jurgen Kantner beheaded by Abu Sayyaf
The body of Jurgen Kantner has been recovered by Philippine soldiers. German national Kantner was beheaded by Isis-affiliated Abu Sayyaf militants last week. The 70-year-old was captured during a sailing tour with his partner, who was killed immediately. The terrorists had demanded a $600,000 ransom to save Kantner. Philippine soldiers are currently battling Abu Sayyaf to free other hostages.
Most popular