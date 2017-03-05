Philippines army finds body of German hostage Jurgen Kantner beheaded by Abu Sayyaf

  • March 5, 2017 15:33 IST
    By Reuters
The body of Jurgen Kantner has been recovered by Philippine soldiers. German national Kantner was beheaded by Isis-affiliated Abu Sayyaf militants last week. The 70-year-old was captured during a sailing tour with his partner, who was killed immediately. The terrorists had demanded a $600,000 ransom to save Kantner. Philippine soldiers are currently battling Abu Sayyaf to free other hostages.
