Philippine Senator Leila de Lima calls government ‘power hungry, morally bankrupt and abusive’

  • February 24, 2017 16:04 IST
    By Storyful
Philippine Senator Leila de Lima released a statement on 24 February condemning her arrest on drugs trafficking charges related to her time in office as justice secretary. De Lima was a leading critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, which has led to the death of more than 7,000 people in police raids and vigilante violence.
