- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: I will declare martial law if I want to. Nobody can stop me
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on 15 January that he will declare martial law if the drug problem worsens. Duterte has led a brutal war on drugs since he took office, with an estimated 6,000 people being killed in the anti-drug campaign in police operations and unexplained killings by suspected vigilantes. The Philippines endured a decade of martial law from the early 1970s, and memories of campaigns to restore democracy and protect human rights are fresh in the minds of many people.
Most popular