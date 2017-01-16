Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: I will declare martial law if I want to. Nobody can stop me

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on 15 January that he will declare martial law if the drug problem worsens. Duterte has led a brutal war on drugs since he took office, with an estimated 6,000 people being killed in the anti-drug campaign in police operations and unexplained killings by suspected vigilantes. The Philippines endured a decade of martial law from the early 1970s, and memories of campaigns to restore democracy and protect human rights are fresh in the minds of many people.