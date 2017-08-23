Tata Motors got a much-needed reboot with the launch of new generation models like Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan and Hexa SUV. Christened as Impact models, the fourth new model is the Nexon compact SUV which is due to enter the market next month.

Tata Tiago currently attracts an average of 4,000 takers per month while Tigor's sales stand at over 3,000 units. Despite the premium price, the Hexa SUV also fetches good numbers. Meanwhile, Nexon is expected to take passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors to a new high. Four products seem to have set the base for Tata Motor's revival mission. However, the company is not resting on its laurels.

Premium SUVs

Looks like Tata Motors already has a roadmap ready to take forward the positive momentum set by Impact models. For phase 2, the company is going premium. Based on the L550 platform that also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Tata Motors will launch two new SUVs – a five-seater and a seven-seater in the financial year 2018-19, reports Autocar.

Last year there were rumours that Tata Motors is working on two SUVs codenamed Q501 and Q502. Among the two new SUVs, one will be a five-seater model going up against Hyundai Creta while the second model will be a seven-seater rivalling Jeep Compass. Both SUVs are expected to benefit from the technical know-how of company's British subsidiary, Land Rover. Tata Motors may also use FCA's 2.0-litre Multijet II engine tuned to develop 140hp on the five-seater SUV and 170hp for the seven-seater model.

Premium hatchback

That's not the end of story. Multiple reports claim Tata Motors is also working on a premium hatchback to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz. Codenamed X451, the premium hataback will be based on new Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) which can be used to underpin an array of products with varying dimensions and body styles, reports Rushlane. The design of the premium hatchback will be an evolution of Impact design language and the launch is expected in 2019.

Sneak peeks of both projects are expected at Auto Expo 2018 in February.