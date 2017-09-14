Shkreli offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who could get him a strand of the former U.S. Presidential candidates hair. The much hated 36-year-old had been on a $5m bail since December 2015, when he was charged with securities fraud. A judge has now ruled that he is a danger to the public.
Pharma bro Martin Shkreli jailed after Facebook post about Hillary Clintons hair
- September 14, 2017 20:18 IST
