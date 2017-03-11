Pharaonic statue of Ramses II and Seti II found in Egypt

    By Reuters
Pharaonic statue of Ramses II and Seti II found in Egypt Close
Archeologists from Egypt and Germany find statue probably depicting Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II and his grandson Pharaoh Seti II in a Cairo slum.
