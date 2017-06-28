'Petya' ransomware strikes computer servers across globe. Thousands of users has been hit by the virus in Ukraine, the UK, Germany, India, US, Australia.

This is the second global ransomware attack in the last two months after WannaCry attack.

Check out the video:

The malicious software locks up computer files with unbreakable encryption. The 'Petya' ransomware takes over computers and demands $300, that needs to be paid in Bitcoin.

The cyber security firm Kaspersky Labs said, they traced the infections to "a new ransomware that has not been seen before"

Have you been affected by this ransomware attack?