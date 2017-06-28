Deadly ransomware Petya (aka ExPetr aka GoldenEye), which was first reported in a Ukraine-based company on Tuesday, is spreading like wildfire across the world.
What's more worrying is that, unlike WannaCry, which got stopped within hours after the attack, with a kill switch, there is no immediate fix for the Petya ransomware and it has already spread its tentacles to major government and corporate companies in developed markets such Russia, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Spain and Italy and developing region like India, which is steadily increasing its footprint in digitalisation, too is hit.
Here's list of 20 high-profile companies affected by Petya ransomware (with inputs from AFP):
- Ukraine's International Airport
- National Bank of Ukraine and another Ukrainian bank Oschadbank
- One of the units of confectionary giant Mars Inc. is also affected
- Ukrainian delivery service company Nova Poshta
- Germany-based postal and logistics company Deutsche Post's Express division in the Ukraine is also affected
- Germany-based wholesale retail chain Metro is also said to be affected in Ukraine
- Russian state oil major Rosneft
- Kyivenergo, Kiev power company
- France-based Saint-Gobain
- Reckitt Benckiser Group, which has subsidiary brands such as Enfamil, Dettol and Lysol, is also hit by the ransomware attack in India
- Indian arm of Beiersdorf AG, the maker of Nivea skin care products is also said to be affected by Petya
- The Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Maharashtra, India is affected by Petya ransomware
- Chernobyl's Radiation monitoring system
- Boryspil International Airport website in Kiev
- Danish sea transport company Maersk
- British advertising giant WPP
- US pharmaceutical giant Merck
- Spanish food giant Mondelez
- Spanish global legal firm DLA Piper
- Heritage Valley Health System, which runs hospitals and care facilities in Pittsburgh is also said to be affected by Petya ransomware.