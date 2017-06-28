Deadly ransomware Petya (aka ExPetr aka GoldenEye), which was first reported in a Ukraine-based company on Tuesday, is spreading like wildfire across the world.

What's more worrying is that, unlike WannaCry, which got stopped within hours after the attack, with a kill switch, there is no immediate fix for the Petya ransomware and it has already spread its tentacles to major government and corporate companies in developed markets such Russia, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Spain and Italy and developing region like India, which is steadily increasing its footprint in digitalisation, too is hit.

Here's list of 20 high-profile companies affected by Petya ransomware (with inputs from AFP):