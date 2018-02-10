An eight-year-old girl died days after her father tried to strangle her and banged her face on the road. The incident took place in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday and the reason behind the brutality will leave you shocked.

The man, identified as Abdul, had asked his daughter Ruksar to get a glass of water. When he didn't get it immediately, he started choking her.

Abdul's wife was talking on the phone with her sister when she heard him screaming at Ruksar, the Times of India reported. When she rushed into the room, she saw Abdul dragging Ruksar by her hair towards the main door of their house.

When she tried to intervene, Abdul slapped and pushed her away. Abdul carried Ruksar by her neck, raised her in the air and threw her on the road. The girl fell face down and Abdul left the spot.

Ruksar was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where she underwent treatment for serious head injuries. She had initially shown improvement, but late on Thursday, her health deteriorated and she was put on life support. She died on Friday morning.

In her statement to police, Abdul's wife said that he was an alcoholic and often physically assaulted her.

A case under section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered with Ashok Nagar police station. Abdul and his family had shifted to Delhi a few months back. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.