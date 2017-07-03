The All India Petrol Dealers' Association (AIPDA) has declared that there will be a nationwide 'no purchase' strike on July 5. This would be later followed by a petrol pump strike on July 12.

The association is protesting against oil marketing companies. AIPDA says that the companies failed to install automated systems at pumps and that there is a lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing model, The Indian Express reported.

AIPDA president Tushar Sen pointed out the absence of automated system in West Bengal and many other states, saying that only one percent has been covered as of now. The marketing companies had to install "100 percent automated systems at pumps" which they have failed to do. "Our national body AIPDA has called the nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won't purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest," he added, IANS reported.

It is being said that a meeting was held with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on June 29 where they agreed that the price protection needs to be given away. AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla said that despite this meeting, no specific date was given for implementation of the same. The OMCs had asked them to wait till the afternoon on June 30 for "reconsideration". Since no useful results came out, they resorted to agitate.

The Guwahati unit of North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA) will have a 24-hour strike from Monday. An official statement from the association reads that the pump will re-open only at 5 pm on Tuesday.