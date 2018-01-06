The India arm of the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged Tamil superstar Rajinikanth to "save goats" as his fans announced a goat sacrifice feast the other day.

In a tweet, PETA India asked the superstar to stop the fans from the ceremony, which was announced as part of the social prayer for the success of his political party.

PETA intervened in the matter after reports suggested a goat sacrifice was announced by one of the oldest fan clubs of the superstar in Madurai. The event has been organised at the Alagarkoil shrine on January 7, along with a feast for at least 1,000 people, said the reports.

"The power you hold can help make a positive difference to the lives of all living beings, [sic]" wrote PETA India in a letter to Rajinikanth.

Later, the organisation also tweeted the request with best wishes for Rajinikanth's entry into politics.

Dear @superstarrajini. Best wishes on entry to politics. Please stop goat sacrifice in your name: https://t.co/SjUaGvcVha. Goats have feelings and do not want to die. ?. Please help the goats. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) January 5, 2018

Reports suggest PETA has also requested the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent the goat sacrifice citing the killing of animals outside a licensed slaughterhouse is illegal in the country.

The superstar announced his political plans last Sunday, and his fans have been in a jubilant mood ever since.

The announcement energised thousands of fan clubs throughout Tamil Nadu and they are on a mission to reorganise and integrate prior to the official announcement of the superstar's political party.

Putting an end to a decade-long wait of his fans, Rajinikanth announced his political plans on December 31 in front of a huge fan gathering at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai.

"I will form my own political party and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly election," the actor said.

He had averted the questions related to political entry many times over the years, despite continuous requests from fans to form his own political party.

The fans were thus justifiably overjoyed with his announcement, and social media was flooded with best wishes and greetings for the superstar.

A website launched soon after the important announcement, called the Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram, is receiving an overwhelming response from the fans. Within a couple of days, more than 50 lakh people have registered on the website as members of the proposed party.