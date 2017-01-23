Much-hyped television show Peshwa Bajirao is set to hit the small screen on Monday, January 23 onwards. It is a mega-budget show and will feature Rudra Soni in the titular role.

The historic period drama will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Unlike the film Bajirao Mastani, which primarily focused on the love story of Bajirao and Mastani, the new TV series will revolve around the Mughal emperor Peshwa Bajirao and his glorious journey as one of India's greatest rulers.

It has an ensemble cast, including Manish Wadhwa and Anuja Sathe as Bajirao's parents, Balaji Vishwanath and Radhabai, respectively. Pallavi Joshi, Rahul Singh and Dipali Borkar play key roles in the series. The cast has undergone intense training for sword fights and horse riding to get into the skin of the characters.

There were reports that Peshwa Bajirao was a Rs 100 crore project and the most expensive show ever made on the small screen. The historic period drama is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and Sphere Origins.

Earlier, rumour had it that the makers were keen on roping in Siddharth Nigam to play the role of young Bajirao. Siddharth had portrayed the role of Ashoka in popular historic show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. However, now that Rudra is playing the lead role, it seems the deal with Siddharth didn't materialise.