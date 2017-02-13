Sergio Aguero has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League since he joined Manchester City in 2011 and is expected to spearhead the club's attack this season as well.

However, the Argentinian has struggled to get among the goals of late and as a result, coach Pep Guardiola decided to give a chance to their new signee Gabriel Jesus and the Brazilian has certainly made the most of the chances as he scored against West Ham and grabbed the winner against Swansea last week.

Henceforth, Aguero had to settle for the bench for the last two games and a lot of speculation had surfaced that he might be looking for a way out of Manchester City despite Guardiola claiming that he wants to keep him at the club for as long as possible but admitted that he does not know what will happen in the future.

"Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don't want to sell him. I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides. At the end of the season I don't know. I know how difficult it is to find top goal scorers."

"I would like him to stay but I don't know what is going to happen. Even in my career I didn't know what would happen at the end of the season. I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths."

Guardiola continued by saying that the only reason he chose to keep Aguero in the bench was because the likes of Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are in such good forms that he did not want to change a winning team. He did speak of the possibility of playing the four of them together but said he prefers his midfielders to have more control.

"The reason he's not played the last two games are because Leroy, Gabriel and Raheem have played amazing. That's the only reason why. If I can change the model and play all four ... But I am a guy who likes to play midfield players to have more control. What I feel now is that if Leroy, Gabriel or Raheem don't play, then he will be in for them."

Manchester City faces off against Bournemouth later today and while Sergio Aguero has struggled for goals and has also struggled to adapt to Guardiola's style of play and it won't come as a surprise if he is benched for this game too. But it will be interesting to see who Guardiola chooses to play in their Champions League match against Monaco on the 22nd.

While Gabriel Jesus has been enjoying life in the Premier League so far he has no experience in the Champions League at all and if Aguero is benched for that match too, he will seriously have to think about his future at the club.