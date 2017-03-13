Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still has a lot of work to do before he can establish Manchester City as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has had a tough start to life in Manchester, but he seems to be slowly finding his feet in the Premier League with each game that goes by.

There is no doubt that Manchester City possesses some of the best players in their squad with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Sergio Agüero just to name a few.

But if there is one area on the field that Manchester City needs to improve, it's their defence. While they do have really top class defenders, most of them are ageing and they need to inject some new life aqnd speed into their back line.

Guardiola is expected to spend a lot of money in the summer and has identified his former player Joshua Kimmich as a possible signing.

Kimmich was signed by Guardiola during his time at Bayern Munich and went on to become a top player for them that season and also starred for Germany in the Euros that summer.

However, the highly versatile Kimmich has been struggling for chances under new Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti and expressed his irritation in a recent interview.

"It does not matter whether I understand it or not. The fact is I'm not satisfied with it and I want to change it. The coach knows I can play as a number six and at right-back, also in the centre of defence. From that he has many options to use me. I know my weaknesses and work on them – especially when I'm not playing, I try to do more. In the Bundesliga we have a good lead now and maybe [the team] will be rotated", The Sun quoted Kimmich as saying.

With Bayern Munich in control of the Bundesliga title race, Ancelotti will be under pressure to give Kimmich some more playing time before the season comes to an end in order to convince their brightest prospects to stay at the club.

Kimmich can operate as full back, centre back and as a central midfielder and reports say that Manchester City will have to submit a huge bid to tempt Bayern Munich into selling him.

While he has not been playing regularly this season, Bayern officials want him to stay at the club as they see him as an ideal replacement for Philipp Lahm at right back who is set to retire at the end of the season.

Kimmich stats