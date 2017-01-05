- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Pep Guardiola learning Premier League is not easy - Slaven Bilić
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has defended Manchester Citys Pep Guardiola before both teams play in the FA Cup this weekend.
Most popular