People's Choice Awards 2017 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, with live broadcast through CBS on Wednesday, January 18. The winners for this year include Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and Shades Of Blue star Jennifer Lopez.
The annual event featured hot celebrity trends, thrilling on-stage performances and a few speeches by the stars of the day. But the one who captured all the attention was the 34-year-old Bollywood actress, probably because it was her first public appearance after the on-set injury.
The Mary Kom star walked the red carpet in a pale peach outfit and shared her on-location experience with the media. She described the incident as scary and revealed that had she never got hurt on set while performing stunts until now.
"I was supposed to be saving someone, as usual. And I was wearing rubber boots, it was raining and there was plastic on the floor, and I flipped on that," she said. "Can you imagine, after all the action I do, that's how I get a concussion?" USA Today quoted her as saying.
While interacting with the reporters, Chopra even stated that she was a bit nervous as she was not sure of making it to the award show. "But I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days," she added.
The Quantico actress bagged her second People's Choice Awards and accepted the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award. The first one was for Favourite Actress In A New TV Actress, which she won last year.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
- Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue
- Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan
- Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
- Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ballers
- Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey's Anatomy
- Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
- Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Quantico
- Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice
- Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan
- Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us
- Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
- Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
- Favorite TV Show: Outlander
- Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
- Favorite Cable TV Drama: Bates Motel
- Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel
- Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel
- Favorite TV Crime Drama: Criminal Minds
- Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon, NCIS
- Favorite Premium Drama Series: Orange Is the New Black
- Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Supernatural
- Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Walking Dead
- Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Outlander
- Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Sam Heughan, Outlander
- Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: Good Morning America
- Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show
- Favorite Animated Series: The Simpsons