People's Choice Awards 2017 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, with live broadcast through CBS on Wednesday, January 18. The winners for this year include Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and Shades Of Blue star Jennifer Lopez.

The annual event featured hot celebrity trends, thrilling on-stage performances and a few speeches by the stars of the day. But the one who captured all the attention was the 34-year-old Bollywood actress, probably because it was her first public appearance after the on-set injury.

The Mary Kom star walked the red carpet in a pale peach outfit and shared her on-location experience with the media. She described the incident as scary and revealed that had she never got hurt on set while performing stunts until now.

"I was supposed to be saving someone, as usual. And I was wearing rubber boots, it was raining and there was plastic on the floor, and I flipped on that," she said. "Can you imagine, after all the action I do, that's how I get a concussion?" USA Today quoted her as saying.

While interacting with the reporters, Chopra even stated that she was a bit nervous as she was not sure of making it to the award show. "But I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days," she added.

The Quantico actress bagged her second People's Choice Awards and accepted the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award. The first one was for Favourite Actress In A New TV Actress, which she won last year.

Check out the complete list of winners below: