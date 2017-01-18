The winners of the People's Choice Awards 2017 will be announced in a few hours. The 43rdPeople's Choice Award will take place live on Wednesday, January 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
What time is the award show and who will host the show?
The annual award show will air on CBS at 9 pm and 11 pm ET, which will air in India at 7.30 am on Thursday and 2 am in the UK. The award show will be hosted by Joel McHale, who is known for the show The Soup.
Live streaming information
The show will be aired live on CBS at 9 pm, but viewers who cannot watch the award show live on television can now stream the event online. The official website of CBS network offers viewers to watch the event live online.
Performances and celebrity attendance
Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony will perform at the award show. Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and others will attend the event on Wednesday night.
Who are all the nominees?
The winners will be selected based on fans votes. Here is a look at the list of nominees and for the complete list check the official website of People's Choice Award.
FAVORITE MOVIE
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
Ellen DeGeneres inFinding Dory
Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
Jason Bateman in Zootopia
Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep