The winners of the People's Choice Awards 2017 will be announced in a few hours. The 43rdPeople's Choice Award will take place live on Wednesday, January 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

What time is the award show and who will host the show?

The annual award show will air on CBS at 9 pm and 11 pm ET, which will air in India at 7.30 am on Thursday and 2 am in the UK. The award show will be hosted by Joel McHale, who is known for the show The Soup.

Live streaming information

The show will be aired live on CBS at 9 pm, but viewers who cannot watch the award show live on television can now stream the event online. The official website of CBS network offers viewers to watch the event live online.

Performances and celebrity attendance

Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony will perform at the award show. Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and others will attend the event on Wednesday night.

Who are all the nominees?

The winners will be selected based on fans votes. Here is a look at the list of nominees and for the complete list check the official website of People's Choice Award.

FAVORITE MOVIE

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Bill Murray in The Jungle Book

Ellen DeGeneres inFinding Dory

Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia

Jason Bateman in Zootopia

Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

Bad Moms

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy

Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep