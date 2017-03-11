BJP is on the way to registering a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These wins are being largely credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by political pundits and followers of the saffron party.

The BJP will rule the Uttar Pradesh Assembly with possibly over 300 legislatures, and with about 50 members in Uttarakhand. These mandates reinstate the popularity of Modi and make him as powerful a political personality in the country as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fans of Narendra Modi have taken this an opportunity to troll Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party, along with the other opponents of the BJP.

Check out the funny comments and memes posted on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Note: International Business Times does not endorse any of the views shared in this story here. Opinions included below belong to the respective writer.

Kamal Rathi: Netaji is in a dilemma, whether to sell the cycle on OLX or Quickr

Paresh Rawal fan‏: This UP #ElectionResults is more embarrassing for ET and its journalists than SP and its leaders.

Rishi Bagree‏: India is a strange Country. Earlier there was No Government. Now there is no Opposition. #Verdict2017 #ElectionResults

Shirsendu Bandyopadhyay: so the election results proves that, only Sardars can vote for Rahul Gandhi :p ;)

Sriram‏: Ram returns to UP. 14 year Vanvaas ends. #ElectionResults

Ra_Bies‏: "Thank You Rahul for not visiting & delivering any speech in Punjab during elections" ~ Capt Amrinder Singh #ElectionResults

Sanjay Rathod‏: After today's result India will have only 2 political parties. BJP and AMP (Anti Modi Party). #ElectionResults

BJP's star campaigner celebrating Holi.

He did it again?#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/VfHfaouy9C — Arindam Deb (@ArindamDeb23) March 11, 2017