A viral video showing a woman dragging her child on the streets in Liverpool had received backlash online and now, she has responded to criticism. The mother hit back at haters and said that the four-year-old has severe autism.

Several social media users commented on the video calling it "inhuman" and "shocking." But now, the mother has slammed people for making harsh comments without knowing the situation.

The single mother, who does not want to be named, explained that her son has autism and has meltdowns.

"My son has autism, he has meltdowns and throws himself on the floor. What I am doing in that video is the only way I can move him. He does it all the time and won't get up or let me pick him up. He just drops to the floor like a sack of spuds," ECHO quoted the mother as saying.

The mother said that she was furious when several compared her son to a rag doll.

"People are making me out to be a bad mum - I am not a bad mum. They should ask before they judge me. Only two women came up to me and I said 'he has severe autism'. And I would have told that to anyone who asked me, but people just stare at me and him and judge and think he is 'not normal'. He is normal he just has autism."

She also said that her son, who was diagnosed with autism when he was two-years-old, does not mix well with people around. He often has meltdowns and does not like big crowds.

"People don't understand how hard it is having an autistic child, especially when they are so strong. He has attacked me before and knocked me off my feet, but he doesn't know he is hurting me. He can be the same with his friends. It is very stressful."

She added that her son has autism but he is very loving. "I have the reins on him because he has no sense of danger. I try my best and people that know me, know that I am a good mum."

Joe Cain from Liverpool had shared the video on Twitter that garnered criticism, but he has deleted the video now.