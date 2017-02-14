The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that people do not need to stand up when the national anthem is played in and as a part of a film or documentary.

This means that people would be required to stand up when the national anthem is played before the film or documentary begins but not if the anthem is a part of it.

The apex court, on November 30, had made it compulsory for cinema halls across India to play the national anthem before the movie begins along with an image of the national flag on the screen. It had also stated that everyone present in the cinema hall must stand up and pay their respects to the national anthem.

"When the national anthem is played it is imperative for everyone to show honour and respect It would instill a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism," the court had said.

The issue has been debated across the country, with several being in favour of the anthem being sung in cinema halls, while others are against it. People have argued that not standing up for the national anthem does not mean disrespecting it and certainly does not prove one unpatriotic. Similarly, standing up for the anthem doesn't prove one's patriotism either.

Many are also in favour of standing during the anthem as they believe not doing so is a sign of disrespect.

Several incidents of people being arrested, beaten up and thrown out of movie halls for not standing up for the anthem have been reported. In December 2016, 20 people were arrested within 48 hours for not standing up when the anthem was played. Twelve people were arrested at a film festival in Kerala.

The Centre had also released a list of guidelines for the disabled and differently-abled people following complaints about standing up when the national anthem is played in theatres. The guidelines were issued to reduce instances of people showing disrespect to the anthem.