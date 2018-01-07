Esha Gupta is back in news and this time not for her sizzling photoshoots, but for calling people "assholes" who thought her 18-year-old "baby" to be her boyfriend.

Esha posted a picture on Instagram, wishing an 18-year-old guy for his birthday whom she calls "baby". The picture shows him adorably kissing her forehead.

She captioned the photo, "Happy 18th to my one n only. My baby boy I love you the most, please always stay this happy child that you are. I've always got your back."

While the birthday boy apparently is Esha's brother, the caption made many think that he is her boyfriend. The false notion that Esha is dating an 18-year-old boy made people make some not-so-pleasant comments on the photos that rightfully irked the bold actress.

Many started commenting that 32-year-old Esha is dating an 18-year-old guy. Some even addressed him as Esha's "boy toy", while some others were still confused if they were siblings or couple.

However, Esha is not someone who would take such nasty comments at her beloved people, and thus made another post, slamming all the trolls. In an Instagram story where her "baby boy" is seen enjoying some delicacy, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday baby... And to all the uneducated dumb dolts.. he's my baby..not my bf you sick minded assholes."

Certainly, Esha is extremely miffed seeing all the unpleasant comments. Earlier too Esha had shared another picture with the same young guy which she had captioned, "Back with my love.. see y'all tomorrow at Nasimi beach parking lot 10am, let's get them rolling."

Even then many thought him to be Esha's boyfriend. He actually appears to be a cousin or somehow related as a brother to Esha and stays in Dubai. Although the exact identity of the person is not clear, he is very dear to the Baadshaho actress and fans, better not make any wrong comment on him.

Earlier, Esha had made headlines with some extremely bold photoshoots. After teasing fans in skimpy lingerie, the actress had gone completely nude, flaunting her bare butt. She had also posed topless, covering her assets with just pomegranates.

While many praised the diva's oomph factor, many others slut-shamed and trolled her for going the "un-sanskari" way. However, Esha was unbaffled by all the nasty comments and had stated that the photoshoot was done aesthetically, and there was no vulgarity in it.

But surprisingly, all the topless and nude pictures were removed from her Instagram a couple of months later. Leaving only the lingerie photos intact, all the other bold photos were not available on her Instagram account.